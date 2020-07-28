Florence King Hawkins, 75, of Wise, died on Sunday, July 26, at Signature Healthcare in Roanoke Rapids. Gary Paynter will conduct graveside services at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, July 29, at the Wise Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Hawkins was a Warren County native born to the late Ira Boyd and Sue Collier King. Florence was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Davis Hawkins, and her sister, Ann King Hutchins.
Mrs. Hawkins helped on her family farm as a young lady and was later employed by Carolina Sportswear, Stuckey’s and Pay Jay’s. Florence loved all animals, especially her three chihuahuas.
She is survived by her two sons, Gary Hawkins of Boydton, Va., and Michael Hawkins and wife, Lisa, of Maryland.
The family asks that any memorials be directed to the Wounded Warrior Project at 1120 G Street NW Suite 700, Washington, DC 20005.
Arrangements are by Blaylock Funeral Home of Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at blaylockfh.com.
