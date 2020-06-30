Wallace P. Holtzmann, 90, of Manson, passed away peacefully June 26, 2020 at home following a long illness. The Rev. Corey Brooks conducted funeral services at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 28, 2020, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church with burial following in the church cemetery.
Born and raised in Warren County, North Carolina, he was the firstborn of the late Arnold and Edith (Hering) Holtzmann. He was a lifelong resident of the Manson/Drewry area, the only place he ever wanted to be. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his daughter, Vicky Holtzmann Maciupa, and his brother, Rodgers Holtzmann.
Wallace worked on his father’s farm from an early age. He graduated from Norlina High School and then served in the U.S. Navy for a brief time during the Korean War before returning home when his father was injured. He continued to farm for 60 years, which he loved.
Wallace was an active and faithful lifelong member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church until his health prevented his attendance. He served with the Drewry Volunteer Fire Department, working at fundraisers when he could no longer firefight. These organizations were a central part of his life and a great joy to him. Working on the farm was Wallace’s passion. His compassion for people and desire to help were well known in the community. His love of animals, despite his gruff attitude, meant many adoptions of strays and cold nights taking care of puppies or searching for a lost dog. His family was everything, and Lucy could do no wrong.
Wallace is survived by his wife of 53 years, Lucy Holtzmann; his children, Cathy H. Daugherty (Doc) of Alamogordo, N.M., Terry T. Perkinson (Nat) of Cary, N.C., Lynn T. Stone of Manson, N.C., and Jim D. Tucker (Susan) of Manson, N.C.; sisters, Shirley H. White and Evelyn H. Huffman, and brother A.P. Holtzmann, Jr.; seven grandchildren, Frank Allen, Carena Cory, Jamie Stone, Kelly Stone, Rebecca Tucker, Laura Tucker and Meredith Tucker; six great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Memorial donations may be made to the Drewry Volunteer Fire Department.
Arrangements were by Blaylock Funeral Home of Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at blaylockfh.com.
