Linda Ann Walker Fleming, 79, of Warrenton, died Friday, July 12, at Kerr Lake Nursing & Rehab Center in Henderson. No funeral service is planned.
Linda was born in Nash County, the daughter of Joel Robert and Lina Louise Wilson Walker. Her parents preceded her in death.
She was a member of Warren Plains Baptist Church and was retired from the North Carolina Welcome Center.
Linda is survived by two children, Sheila Robertson (Forrest) and Fred H. Powell, Jr. (Patricia); two brothers, Jerry Walker and Joel Walker; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
The family will gather at 6 p.m. at Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel in Warrenton on Tuesday, July 16. Flowers are accepted.
Online condolences may be made at blaylockfh.com.
