Barbara Marie Alston, 74, of Warrenton, died Saturday, Aug. 1, at her residence.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time, but will be announced later by Boyd & Royster Funeral Services of Warrenton.
Except for a few afternoon clouds, mainly sunny. A stray afternoon thunderstorm is possible. High 89F. Winds light and variable..
Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: August 5, 2020 @ 2:57 am
Barbara Marie Alston, 74, of Warrenton, died Saturday, Aug. 1, at her residence.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time, but will be announced later by Boyd & Royster Funeral Services of Warrenton.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.