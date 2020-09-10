Mrs. Novella Andrews, 70, of Warrenton, North Carolina departed this life on Monday, September 7, 2020 at her residence. Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, Sept. 11, at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Boyd & Royster Funeral Services in Warrenton. The Rev. John R. Pugh will officiate services, burial will follow at Whites Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Norlina.
Novella leaves to cherish her precious memories: one daughter, Samantha Branch-Thompson (Dietrich) of Henderson; three grandchildren, Samaria Carter and Sakeria Thompson, both of Henderson, and DeAnna Thompson, of Broadway; a dear friend and caretaker, John H. Harris; four brothers, James Branch of Norlina, Clarence Branch of Wise, Irvin Branch of Louisburg, and Alfonzo Branch (Syntha) of Norlina; one sister, Christine Hargrove of Dunellen N.J.; nine stepsiblings, Albertha (Jonathan), Laura, Louise (Ted), Clarissa, Indianna (Charles), Pauline, Edith, Thurston Jr, and John; one aunt; Sarah H. Harrison of Warrenton; two sisters-in-law, Alise Andrews, and Marie Ford; two brothers-in-law, John Andrews and Alphonso Andrews; along with a host of other relatives and friends.
The body will be on view Friday, Sept. 11 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at Boyd & Royster Funeral Services in Warrenton.
Online condolences may be made at boydsfuneralserviceinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.