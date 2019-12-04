Ronald Zane (Ronnie) Perkinson of Paschall went to his Lord Savior and all those before him on Nov. 30, 2019. He left this world suddenly and without pain, just as he wanted. He has left behind his wife, Sandy, and his daughter, Diana, and her husband, Matt Boyd, and Sandy’s son, Nick Adkins, who thought of him as a father. He is also survived by: Phil and his wife, Beth; Hiram and his wife, Kathryn, and their children, Phillip (wife Anna) and Mary Kathryn (husband Richard); and his twin brother, Donnie, and his son, Wayne (Kelly, Camden, Noah, and Gatlin). Ronnie was preceded in death by his parents June and Pearl Perkinson.
Ronnie’s love of animals cannot be surpassed. He left behind three fur babies: Pearl, Quinn and Miss Priss. He also had grand fur babies: Pippa and Chief. Many fur babies predeceased him: Wooly Ann, Raegan, Wahoo, Sidney, Logan, Belle, Sarge, Piper, Tater and Sue Bee.
Ronnie lived his life as a philosopher. He always had a story to share, and they mostly made others laugh. He always had a smile for others. Ronnie has lived his entire life in Warren County, N.C., and had never thought of moving away.
Ronnie began building – obtaining his first skill saw at 10 and rented his first house after fixing it up at age 12. After high school, he went to work at Roses for a bit, then went to Carolina Biological for six years, where he learned more about his natural surroundings that he truly loved.
He then went into building houses and spent his career working first under a master carpenter/builder, Winky Stegall. He then went on to obtain his contractor’s license and built many one-of-a-kind houses. No cookie cutter houses for him. He maintained contact with those he built houses for and could be seen eating at a restaurant with them, catching up long after he was finished. Ronnie was a master builder, but he most enjoyed restoring old homes.
He spent 17 years remodeling and restoring his grandparents’ home in Norlina. It was so well built that the inspectors for the sale of the house had nothing to say other than it was excellently built and needed nothing to be fixed.
His favorite project of all, Ronnie rebuilt the ca. 1840s Levi P. Coleman farmhouse from a heap of vines with one wall missing and a chimney fallen, with the help of his family. He later continued work on the home, transforming a two-room cabin into his masterpiece. He recognized the value in things that were made to last.
Ronnie had a love for all things old, the history and who held things before he got them. His knowledge of artifacts and events was extensive, and he continued to expand it over his lifetime. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at noon on Thursday, Dec. 5, at Jerusalem United Methodist Church. A private family burial will be held near his beloved Drewry’s Bluff.
The family requests memorial donations be made to Sons of the Confederate Veterans, 339 S. Brooks Street, Wake Forest, NC 27587, or Preservation NC, Inc., PO Box 27644, Raleigh, NC 27611-7644.
Arrangements are by Blaylock Funeral Home of Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at blaylockfh.com.
