Myrtie Lucille Davis Mayo, 84, died on Monday, Jan. 6. The funeral service was conducted at 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 13, at Mt. Bright Baptist Church in Hillsborough. Burial was in Hillsborough Town Cemetery.
Mrs. Mayo was the daughter of St. Paul and Laura Mable Alston Davis of Warren County and joined Shiloh Baptist Church in Arcola at an early age. She attended the Rosenwald Schools at Marmaduke and Old Well, and graduated from John R. Hawkins High School.
After graduation from NCA&T State University, Myrtie served Warren County as a 4-H and Home Demonstration agent. She met with Home Demonstration clubs in ladies’ homes throughout the county providing lessons on home management, taught cooking classes in the historic Warren County Community Center, provided live radio broadcasts on home management and mentored many young people.
After marriage to Walter Mayo, Myrtie moved to Hillsborough, where she joined Mt. Bright Baptist Church and served as church clerk for over 40 years. She taught math and science in Orange County schools for over 30 years and, after retirement, she supported the Retired School Personnel with her attendance and service sending out birthday and sympathy cards to retired teachers. Also during retirement, she faithfully delivered Meals on Wheels for over two decades and supported the Sunday school, midweek Bible study, and Golden Age Club at her church.
Myrtie leaves to treasure her memory her daughter, Angela Mayo Wells and grandson, Clifton Jeremiah Wells, of Hillsborough; her brother, St. Paul Davis and his wife, Theatrice, of Cheltenham Md.; brother, Peter H. Davis of Bronx, N.Y.; sister, Dr. Patricia Whitfield and her husband, Michael, of Jamestown; brother-in-law, Bobby Mayo and his wife, Vivian, of Hillsborough; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends.
Arrangements were by Chavis-Parker Funeral Home of Hillsborough.
