Servietta Jones-Hameed, 66, was called to her eternal resting place on Monday, May 26. Funeral services were conducted on Tuesday, June 2, at 2 p.m. in Jones Chapel Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery by the Rev. Phyllis Turner Royal.
Servietta, daughter of the late James Douglas Jones and Beatrice Thorpe Jones, was born in Mt. Vernon, N.Y. on April 24, 1954.
Being reared in a Christian home, she accepted Christ as her personal savior at an early age and attended church in New York.
Servietta received her education in the Mt. Vernon, N.Y., school system. After high school, she attended the New York Nursing School and graduated in 1978.
While in New York, she gave birth to her oldest son, Damon. She also worked as a registered nurse. While attending church, she sang in the Community Ensemble, which recorded an album that included songs which she led.
Servietta moved to North Carolina and gave birth to her youngest son, Dennis. She was employed by several manufacturing companies, attended her father’s home church, Jones Chapel, and later joined Universal Mission Apostolic Church, where she became an evangelist. In her leisure, she volunteered with the Salvation Army.
Servietta was the sweetest woman a person could meet and always displayed a smile. She was a God-fearing woman with an unlimited amount of willpower and determination. There wasn’t an obstacle she didn’t get over with her drive, and refusal to quit and accept “no” for an answer. She was loved by many, changed many lives put others before herself. She was wealthy in her faith and wisdom.
Servietta is survived by two sons, Damon Pettiford and Dennis Hunter; four grandchildren, Shaquna Pettiford, Shaquasia Pettiford, Davion Pettiford and Ryla Lowry; two great-grandchildren, Londyn Lee and Kiari Watkins; and a host of cousins, relatives and friends.
Arrangements were by R.H. Greene Funeral Home of Warrenton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.