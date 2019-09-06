Ronald Kennerly, Jr., 25, of Norlina, departed this life on Tuesday, Sept. 3. Funeral services will be Monday, Sept. 9, at 11 a.m. at Andrews Chapel Baptist Church, 3670 Five Chop Rd., Orangeburg, S.C. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Mr. Kennerly leaves to cherish his memories: his parents, Tara Moss (Kelvin) and Ronald Kennerly (Sonya); his siblings, Rashad Kennerly (Kishana), Teja Kennerly, Ryan Kennerly, Karina Moss, Calandra Moss, Kimberly Moss, Kelvin Moss, Jr. (Tasha) and Kendra Moss; his grandparents, Gloria Carson, Rethea Kennerly and Earnest Moss (Helen); nieces, Kameryn, Egypt, Kayia, Akira, Naiya, Angelina, Akila, Ja’kaya, Madison, Amani and Harmony; nephews, Akil, Akeyce and Mason; along with a host of aunts, uncles, great-aunts, great-uncles, cousins, classmates, and friends.
Viewing for Ronald Kennerly, Jr. will be from 11 a.m.-5 p.m., and the family will receive family and friends from 5-6:30 p.m. at Boyd & Royster Funeral Services in Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at boydsfuneralserviceinc.com.
