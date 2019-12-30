Lucille Agnes Baskerville Hunt, 80, entered into eternal rest and was freed from all sickness on Sunday, Dec. 22. Funeral services were conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at Chapel Hill Baptist Church in the Oine community by the Rev. Maggie Stinnett, pastor. Burial was in the church cemetery.
Mrs. Hunt was born on Jan. 25, 1939, in Warren County to the late Jeff and Roselle Johnson Baskerville.
Lucille joined Burchette Chapel United Church of Christ at an early age. She received her education at the Oine Community School in Warren County. Lucille enjoyed nature and worked on the farm for many years. She fell in love with Herbert Hunt, Jr., and they were married in holy matrimony in 1956. Mr. Hunt preceded her in death.
A devoted sister, aunt, cousin and friend who loved her family, Lucille enjoyed listening to the spiritual word through song and readings of the Holy Bible. Although Lucille had no children of her own, she cherished times with her nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, Lucille was preceded in death by her sister, Dorothy “Bird,” and brothers Leon “Peter,” James “Jim Mike,” Clarence “Buck,” William “Tom” and Norman.
She leaves to cherish her memory: two sisters, Mary J. Hargrove and Ernestine Ball, both of Oine; two sisters-in-law, Denise Hargo of Roselle, N.J., and Brenda Baskerville of Henderson; and a host of special nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Roy Talley, Jack Bullock and Mrs. Hunt’s great- and great-great-nephews served as pallbearers. Her great- and great-great-nieces were floral bearers.
Arrangements were by Boyd & Royster Funerall Services of Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at boydsfuneralserviceinc.com.
