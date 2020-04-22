Grace Hayes Van Dyke Woodlief, 91, of Kittrell, died Monday, April 13, at her home. A private graveside service was held Thursday, April 16, at 2 p.m. at Union Chapel United Methodist Church by the Rev. Shane Benjamin.
Born on May 8, 1928, in Warren County, Mrs. Woodlief was the daughter of the late James A. Hayes, Sr. and Louise Wilson Hayes. She was a graduate of Norlina High School and Louisburg College. Grace retired as an accounting clerk from Rose’s Stores Inc. after 28 years and was a member of Union Chapel United Methodist Church.
Grace is survived by one son, Eddie Van Dyke of Kittrell; two daughters, Sylvia Van Dyke of Englewood, Fla., and Annette Van Dyke Lundeby of Oxford; one stepdaughter, Geneva Harris of Henderson; two stepsons, Edward Woodlief and Ronnie Woodlief, both of Kittrell; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Stephen T. Van Dyke, Sr. and Kenneth A. Woodlief; one daughter, Wanda L. Van Dyke; one son, Stephen T. Van Dyke, Jr.; one stepson Ernest Woodlief; and one brother, James Hayes.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Union Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Mildred Ross, 908 Avis Lane, Henderson, NC 27536.
Arrangements were by J.M. White Funeral Home of Henderson.
