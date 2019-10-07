Mamie Helen Rose Odom, 92, of Warrenton, died on Saturday, Oct. 5, at Pruitt Health in Raleigh. The Rev. Norman Tippens will conduct funeral services at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8, at Blaylock Funeral Home with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery.
Mrs. Odom was born in Norlina, the last of eight children of the late Ollie Thomas and Nora Leigh Weldon Rose. Mamie Helen was also preceded in death by her husband, E.T. “Popeye” Odom, Jr.
Mrs. Odom was a longtime member of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday School. She was a bookkeeper for her family businesses, Odom’s Motor Service and Odom’s Flower Shop. Howeve,r her favorite occupation was being a longtime sales representative for Avon, where she could spend quality time with her customers.
She is survived by her loving daughter, Patricia Odom Luce and husband, Charles, of Raleigh; and her two grandchildren, Tracy Meadows and Corri Reynolds.
The family asks that any memorials be directed to Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church in Warrenton.
The family will receive friends prior to the service on Tuesday from noon-1 p.m. at Blaylock Funeral Home in Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at blaylockfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.