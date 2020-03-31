Emma Mae Coker Bullock, 85, of Manson, died Saturday, March 28, at UNC Hospice in Pittsboro. A private graveside service was held Tuesday, March 31, at Oak Level United Church of Christ by the Rev. John E. Jefferson.
Emma Mae was born on July 30, 1934, in Warren County to the late Ernest “Dick” Coker and Jennie Burrell Coker.
She attended Warren County Training School. At the age of 29, she integrated Harriet and Henderson Yarns. She retired after 27 years of service.
Emma Mae joined Oak Level United Church of Christ at an early age and remained a faithful member, serving as a missionary and a member of the Senior Choir.
Survivors include her children, John H. Bullock, Jr. (Barbara), Earl Bullock, Thomas Donnell Bullock and Audrey “Nise” Bullock; two grandchildren, Devyn Bullock Cannon and Al Kearney, Jr. (Rose); and four great-grandchildren: Tre’, Maceo, Kwame, Jr. and Willow; one brother-in-law, William Pettaway; three sisters-in-law, Ella Bullock, Bettie Paschall and Hattie Bullock.
Arrangements were by Davis-Royster Funeral Service of Henderson.
