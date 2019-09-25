Charles Jonathan “John” Pollard II, 65, transitioned to his eternal life on Friday, Aug. 23, at Duke Raleigh Hospital in Raleigh.
He was born June 11, 1954, in Portsmouth, Ohio, to the late Leatta Agee and John C. Pollard.
John, as he was affectionately known to his family and friends, served in the U.S. Army from 1971-1973 and was honorably discharged. After he left the Army, he made a career in heating and air conditioning (HVAC). John was always willing to teach his trade and help those that needed an extra hand, many times at no charge.
John loved his country and sharing stories of his time in uniform. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and his gun collection. He liked showing off his latest toy or gadget to those that showed interest. More recently, he simply enjoyed hanging out with a friend or two to chitchat. His most favorite thing was spending quality time with his wife, Sandra, his son, Jonathan, and their beloved mascots, Benji and Rusty at home. “There is no place like home,” he would say, “No place like home.”
John leaves to cherish his memory: his best friend and beloved wife of 35 years, Sandra G. Pollard; his son, Jonathan Pollard III of the home; his daughter, Karen Pollard Green of Wheelersburg, Ohio; his granddaughter, Alexis Akins, also of Wheelersburg, Ohio; mother-in-law, Eulalia M. Gunn of Raleigh; two sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-laws and a host of nieces, nephews and friends that he loved dearly.
Arrangements were by Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Wake Forest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.