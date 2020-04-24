Lawrence Harrison, 77, of Littleton, died on Thursday, April 23, at Duke Regional Medical Center in Durham.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time, but will be announced later by Boyd & Royster Funeral Services of Warrenton.
Cloudy skies. High 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph..
Rain showers in the evening with numerous thunderstorms developing overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low around 55F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: April 25, 2020 @ 12:44 am
Lawrence Harrison, 77, of Littleton, died on Thursday, April 23, at Duke Regional Medical Center in Durham.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time, but will be announced later by Boyd & Royster Funeral Services of Warrenton.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.