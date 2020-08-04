Mrs. Orlinda Lewis Lashley, 63, transitioned on Sunday, July 26, at her residence in Norlina. A private Celebration of Life was conducted on Friday, July 31, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of R.H. Greene Funeral Home in Warrenton. The Rev. Cheryl BellHyman officiated.
Mrs. Lashley was born in Warren County on April 28, 1957, to the late Johnnie Lewis and Nannie Hargrove Lewis.
She received her education in the public schools of Warren County and joined Bethlehem Christian Church at an early age.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Ernestine Lewis; and three brothers, James E. Lewis, Johnnie A. Lewis, and Larry J. Lewis.
Mrs. Lashley is survived by: two brothers, Clemmon O. Lewis of Norlina and Beache G. Russell of Boston, Mass.; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
