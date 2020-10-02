Nell Stegall Harris, 83, died peacefully in her home on Tuesday, Sept. in Littleton after fighting a courageous battle with leukemia for 12 years. A service of remembrance and celebration is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3, at Enterprise Baptist Church in Littleton. Visitation will be from 2-3 p.m. in the church sanctuary.
Nell was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 63 years, Josh Clifton Harris, Sr., of Littleton; her parents, Raymond Taft Stegall and Willie Frances Collins; and her brothers and sisters, Margaret Gooch, James “Hambone” Stegall, Frances Stegall, Raymond “Winkie” Stegall, David “Mickey” Stegall, Leah Shearin and Clifton Stegall.
Nell is survived by her son, Josh Clifton Harris, Jr. (“Little Josh”) and daughter-in-law, Esther Christian Harris, of Clayton; her grandchildren, Mitchell Joshua Harris, David Arthur Castaldo, and Rachel Sara Castaldo of Clayton; her sisters, Selma Conn and Sarah Walker; and her brother, Alvin Stegall.
Nell was born on August 12, 1937, in Warren County. She worked all of her life. The highlight of her career was working for the U.S. Postal Service in Littleton.
Nell was a loving wife, mother, mema, aunt, and friend. She married the love of her life, Josh “Big Josh” Harris, in 1955.
Nell was the middle of 11 children. She was known for her strong work ethic, sharp sense of humor, and dedication to those she loved. She had a deep faith, which she lived out on a daily basis. She was respected by those who knew her and cherished by those who loved her. She was a wonderful southern cook who enjoyed visiting with friends and family, quilting, and cross-stitching. She volunteered in the nursery for decades at Enterprise Baptist Church, where she was an active member.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Enterprise Baptist Church, 404 Enterprise Rd., Littleton, NC 27850.
Arrangements are by Blaylock Funeral Home of Littleton. Online condolences may be made at blaylockfh.com.
