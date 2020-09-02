Odell Patterson Russell, 84, departed from this life on Sunday, Aug. 23, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola, Fla. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 5, at noon in the chapel of Boyd & Royster Funeral Services in Warrenton. The Rev. Richard M. Henderson will officiate, and burial will follow in the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery in Manson.
Mr. Russell was born on Sept. 21, 1935, to the late Harry and Rhoda Russell. He was born, raised and educated in Warren County, and became a Christian at an early age.
Upon retiring from New York Transit Authority in 1997, Mr. Russell returned home due to illness. He reestablished his place in the religious community and became an ordained deacon at Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church in Manson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Rhoda Russell; four siblings, Shirley, Jim, Ethel and Josephine; and his oldest daughter, Angela.
Mr. Russell leaves to mourn his death: his wife and friend for over 40 years, Ann Russell; five children, Veronica Russell, Eddie Russell, Patricia Russell, Odessa and Dorothy Bradford; his siblings, Roy Russell, Wilma Russell White and Carolyn Russell; his blended Florida family; and a host of grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Mr. Russell may be viewed the day of the service in the chapel of Boyd & Royster Funeral Services. Online condolences may be made at boydsfuneralserviceinc.com.
