Minnie Russell White, 99, entered eternal rest on Thursday, May 21, at Carver Living Institute in Durham. Services were conducted on Tuesday, May 26, St. Luke Cemetery in Norlina by the Rev. Charlie Leath.
Minnie was born in Warren County, the daughter of the late Norvell Russell and Lucy Bullock Russell. She was the 13th of 14 children.
Minnie attended Warren County Training school in Wise and Virginia Union University. She was a member of Burchette Chapel Christian Church, where she served as a missionary and other capacities.
Minnie married the love of her life, James White, Jr. They made their home in Ridgeway and were the proud parents of four children.
As her children grew older, Minnie joined the workforce as a domestic worker. Later, she worked in food service at John R. Hawkins High School cafeteria. When the school closed, she worked at Northside Elementary School in Norlina as the cafeteria manager until she retired.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by: her husband, James; her daughter, Lucille Russell; and a son, Percell White.
She leaves to cherish her memories: two sons, James Earl White (Florita) of Dover, Del., and Fred D. White (Beulah) of Manson; granddaughters, Marie White and Valarie Russell; grandsons, William Russell, Gary Russell and Corey White; nine great-grandchildren; a step-grandson, Chris Smith; a step-great-granddaughter, Jennifer Smith; two step-great-great grandchildren, Karter and Nova, who were the apple of her eye; a special brother-in-law, Elder Percy O. White (Dorothy) of Portsmouth, Va.; a special goddaughter, Viola W. Bullock (Clifton) of Raleigh; special nieces, Marie Smith, Phyllis Okoduwa, Yvonne Alston and Rose Glasford; special nephews, Charles Jefferson, James Jefferson, Harold Bullock, Melvin Bullock and Herman Bullock; two very special Christian friends, Ann Kilian and Geraldine B. Nicholson; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.
Arrangements were by R.H. Greene Funeral Home of Warrenton.
