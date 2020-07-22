Harriet Ellen Daniel, 75, departed this life on Tuesday, July 14. Funeral services were conducted at 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 19, at Boyd & Royster Funeral Services Chapel in Warrenton by the Rev. Kenneth Alexander. Burial was in Locust Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Norlina.
Harriet was born Jan. 12, 1945, to Myrtle McHerron Gray and Henry Gray, and grew up with six brothers and two sisters. As a teenager, she discovered her musical talent when she checked out a new band practicing down the street. She took a turn at the mic when it was passed around, and the quartet was complete. The band’s guitar player fell in love with the songbird, and the two were soon married.
Harriet was a school crossing guard for the city of Hartford, and became a caregiver for the elderly and invalid. She sang at community churches, was a devotional leader and choir director, and served on the Usher Board.
Harriet moved to Wise in 1996 and joined Locust Grove Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir. She was a member of the gospel group the Harmonettes and the Community Choir.
Harriet is survived by daughters Priscilla Daniel and son-in-law Cody of Hartford Conn., Lynette Daniel, Deborah (Debbie) Dudley, and Sharelle and son-in-law Bernard Wright of North Carolina, and Kimberly (Kim) Daniel of Hartford; sons, Nate Daniel and daughter-in-law Jennifer of California, and Kevin Daniel of Norwich, Conn.; first ggranddaughter, Taisha Blue, and first great-granddaughter, Jada Wade; first grandson, Darryl Gaston; other grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Titiana Goode, Shakyra Brown, Curtis Dudley “Bam” (and his two sons, Tomaz and Omarie Dudley), Tyrone Dudley (and his son, Trevon Dudley), Sasha Grant (and her two sons, Grant and Chase Bullock), Ethan Daniel, and Bernard Wright IV ( baby Q); nieces, nephews, friends and other family members.
Pallbearers were grandsons, family, and friends. Floral bearers were Titiana, Shakyra, and Darryl. Online condolences may be made at boydsfuneralserviceinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.