Ronnie “Jip” Clifton Smith, 67, was called to his eternal home on Wednesday, Aug. 26, at the Oaks at Whitaker Glen-Mayview Nursing Facility in Raleigh. A memorial graveside service was held on Saturday, Sept. 12, at 12:30 p.m. in Greenwood Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Jimmie Hayes officiating. Mr. Smith was born Oct. 20, 1952, in Johnston County to the late Mary Lille Smith. He received his education in the New York public schools and graduated from Theodore Roosevelt High School.
For many years, he was employed as a banker. “Jip” enjoyed life and cherished good family times — most of his summers were spent visiting in North Carolina with his uncle and aunt, Earlie “Bootee” and Emma Allen.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by one son, Tyrone Clay, and one brother, Ervin Thomas Smith.
Those left to cherish his precious memories are seven grandchildren, Tyrone, Tyronica, Tyquita and Tyrell Williams, Dexter and Tynesha Easterling, and Tyrone James; three brothers, Bobby Smith (Valieda) of Newburgh, N.Y., Charles Smith and Jerry Smith (Josie), both of Raleigh; three cousins raised as siblings, Mildred “Sis” Allen Mitchell and Calvin “Kitty” Allen, both of Warrenton, and Sherelle Allen of Raleigh; and a host of cousins, other relatives and friends.
Arrangements were by R. H. Greene Funeral Home of Warrenton.
