Ms. Nikki Nicole Rice, 41, of Vaughan, died Tuesday, Dec. 17, at UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time, but will be announced later by Boyd & Royster Funeral Services, Inc. of Warrenton.
