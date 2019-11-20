Earl Lee Silver, 53, of Hollister transitioned from this earthly life to his Heavenly home on Thursday, Nov. 14, at UNC Nash Hospital in Rocky Mount, surrounded by his loving family. His uncle, the Rev. Willie Silver, conducted funeral services at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 19, at Mt. Bethel Baptist Church with burial following in the church cemetery.
The son of Charles and Arlene Silver, Mr. Silver was born Feb. 24, 1966, in Warren County.
During his early years, Earl accepted Christ as his personal savior and became a member of Mount Bethel Baptist Church, Warrenton. He attended church until his health prevented him from doing so. He received his formal education in Warren County public schools.
Earl was employed at Carolina Steel Inc. as a welder until his health began to fail in 2012. He had a passion for cooking, listening to music and entertaining his family and friends. Earl was preceded in death by his sister, Charlene Silver Lynch; and his nephew, Darwood Lynch.
Those loved ones left to treasure many special moments with him are his parents, Charles and Arlene Silver of Hollister; one son who was the light of his life, Josiah Silver of the home; a very special and dear companion, Shonea Mills of Hollister; one brother, Ricky Silver of Hollister; one sister, Angela Silver Wilson and husband, Clifton, of Warrenton; a nephew that he helped raised, Bradley (Cheniqua) of Whitakers; his special nephew, Mikey; and his nieces, Jasmine ( Paul) and Caylee; great-nieces and great-nephews; two very special friends, Bennie Francis and Linwood Silver; along with other relatives and friends.
Arrangements were by Blaylock Funeral Home of Littleton. Online condolences may be made at blaylockfh.com.
