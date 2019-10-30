Rosalyn Shearin Crandell, 96, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 23, in Newport. The funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, at Wilkerson Funeral Chapel in Greenville by Dr. Greg Rogers. The family will receive friends at the funeral home an hour prior to the service. Burial will be at 4 p.m. at Gardner’s Baptist Church Cemetery in Macon.
Rosalyn, born on March 28, 1923, in Macon, was the eighth daughter of the late Thomas P. and Rosa B. Shearin. After graduating from Macon High School, Rosalyn moved to Washington, D.C., where she began a 20-year career as a civil servant for the federal government, and after World War II, married her husband, Ervin Crandell in 1947. After marriage, Rosalyn was a stay-at-home mother to her three children. Later, when the family settled in Virginia Beach, Va., she returned to government service in the U.S. Customs Service. After her retirement, Rosalyn and Ervin moved to Greenville, where they found a loving church home at Oakmont Baptist Church. Rosalyn loved and participated in many arts and crafts hobbies, including sewing, cross-stitching, crocheting, and painting. She especially enjoyed crafting homemade gifts for her family members.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Ervin S. Crandell, a native of Stokes, and her seven sisters, Alma Gardner, Mabel Shearin, Lillian Raley, Willie Deuhring, Joyce Raley, Sallie E. Miller and Nell Padgett.
She is survived by her three children: Janet (Larry) Burtt, Dr. Cathy J. Crandell (Dr. Ken Smail) and Dr. George W. (Carolyn) Crandell; grandchildren: Sallie (Lt. Col. Kirk) Spangenberg, Jennifer (Scott) Berry, Dr. Catherine Smail, Gareth Smail (Dr. Vishvini Sakthivel); Dr. Douglas Crandell and Cynthia (Dan) Moss; great-grandchildren, Ellie Spangenberg, Sarah Mason Spangenberg, Gus Spangenberg and Bradley Berry; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Oakmont Baptist Church, 1100 Red Banks Road, Greenville, NC 27858.
Online condolences may be made to wilkersonfuneralhome.com.
