Mrs. Lillie W. Alston, 85, of Henderson, departed this life on Sunday, Sept. 22, at her residence. Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, Oct. 3, at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church in Warrenton (Arcola community) at 2 p.m. The Rev. Michael Richardson, pastor, will officiate, and burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive family and friends at Boyd & Royster Funeral Services in Warrenton, on Wednesday, Oct. 2, from 5-7 p.m.
Online condolences may be made at boydsfuneralserviceinc.com.
