Isadore Pitzing, 80, of the Afton community, went peacefully home to Jesus on Saturday, April 11, at Maria Parham Health in Henderson. Due to the COVID-19 virus, a private graveside service with military honors will be held Thursday, April 16, at 2 p.m. at Sulphur Springs Baptist Church with the Rev. Seth Miller officiating. A celebration of life will be held at a later date to be announced by the family.
Born in Cullman County, Ala., to Charlie and Thelma Powell Pitzing, Isadore lived a life of servitude by first serving his country in the United States Coast Guard for 20 years before retiring as a chief boatswain’s mate.
He was a member of Sulphur Springs Baptist Church, where his strong faith and love of people anchored his commitment to God and others. As a devout Christian, Isadore dedicated himself to others in any way possible and could often be seen visiting homebound friends and residents in nursing homes and enjoyed this immensely. He served his community as a member of the Afton-Elberon Fire Department for many years and was always ready to assist others as needed.
Isadore was preceded in death by his parents and four siblings, Charlie, Margie, Geline and Mary Jane. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Carolyn; a son, Mark (Lisa) of Afton; a daughter, Cathy Evans of Afton; four grandchildren, Kassey Pitzing, Brittany Pitzing, Bradley Pitzing and Crystal Adcock; and one great-grandson, Jeremiah Hargrove.
Pallbearers will be Ricky O’Neal, Spencer Pernell, Joey Root-Ferguson, Hunter Choplin, Jacob Campbell and Bradley Pitzing. Members of Afton Elberon Volunteer Fire Department and the men of Sulphur Springs Baptist Church will serve as honorary pallbearers.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Sulphur Springs Baptist Church Flower Fund, 540 Sheppard Rd., Norlina, NC 27563.
Arrangements are by Blaylock Funeral Home of Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at blaylockfh.com.
