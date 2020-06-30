Ivery Person, 84, of Warrenton, departed this life on Sunday, June 28, at his residence.
Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, July 1, at 6 p.m. at Boyd & Royster Funeral Services in Warrenton. Burial will follow at a later date at Glenwood Memorial Gardens in Broomall, Pa.
Lee leaves to cherish his wonderful memories: his wife, Hattie Person of Philadelphia, Pa.; two sons, Wayne Person of Wise and Rodney Person of Philadelphia, Pa.; three daughters, Rosa Michelle Person of Raleigh, Tajuana Person of Philadelphia, Pa., and Chette Holloway of Columbia, N.J.; two sisters, Carrie Smith of Norlina and Juanita Person of Wise; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousin and friends.
Online condolences may be made at boydsfuneralserviceinc.com.
