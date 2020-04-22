Ann Constance Johnson Nelson (Annie, Mom, Grandma, Great-Grandma), 89, made her final move to heaven on Tuesday, April 7. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Nelson was born in Springfield, Mass., on Sept. 22, 1930, to Berton Imbrie and Olive Neal Johnson. She graduated from Boston Children’s Hospital School of Nursing in 1951 and married Captain Charles W. Nelson, Jr. in 1953. Navy life led to 23 moves. After the loss of her husband in 2000, she left Lake Gaston and settled at Patriots Colony in Williamsburg, Va., in 2011.
An inspiration to her family and all she met, Ann approached life with grace, wisdom, tenderness, love and selflessness. Even until the end, she was more concerned about the welfare of others and their worries rather than her own.
She leaves behind her four sons, Charles W. III (Sally), Berton I. (Terry), Stewart R. (Teresa) and Andrew N. (Karen), 16 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to Warren County Habitat for Humanity, Attn: Mike Hairston, president, 307 Happy Valley Rd., Littleton, NC 27850.
Arrangements are by Nelsen Williamsburg, Funeral and Cremation.
