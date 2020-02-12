Emma Louise Williams, 74, departed this life on Thursday, Jan. 30, after a long struggle with illness. Funeral services were conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Jerusalem Baptist Church in Warrenton by the Rev. John E. Gooch. Burial was in the church cemetery.
Louise, daughter of the late Rev. John H. Williams, Sr. and Irene Williams, was born April 18, 1945, in Warrenton. She accepted Christ as Savior at a young age and was a member of Jerusalem Baptist Church.
She attended Hecks Grove Elementary Schools until her family moved to Brooklyn, N.Y. Louise was a graduate of CUNY Brooklyn College, holding a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in Elementary Education. She taught elementary education in Brooklyn for more than 17 years and Warrenton for more than seven years.
Louise was an educator par excellence. She was a member of the Kappa Delta Pi International Honor Society in Education and tutored students at local libraries when they needed help. Louise was beloved by her students with many of them keeping in touch with her to share their accomplishments and the role she played in their success.
Louise loved gardening, home decorating, antiques, music, dancing, fine art, ice cream, literature and watching the gymnastics events of the Summer Olympics.
In later years, Louise created an online ministry providing a means of winning more souls to Christ and uplifted followers of her Facebook and Twitter ministries.
Louise is survived by her father, the Rev. John H. Williams; her mother, Irene Williams; her brother, John H. Williams, Jr.; her former husband, Louis H. Barnes; two daughters, Tatia D. Barnes and Letia K. Barnes; three grandchildren, Xavier J. Barnes Easy, Taylor M. Barnes and Chandler N. Fralin; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Her cousins served as pallbearers and floral bearers.
Arrangements were by Boyd & Royster Funeral Services of Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at boydsfuneralserviceinc.com.
