Melvin Lloyd Wrenn of Warrenton, departed this life on Monday, Aug. 17, at Duke University Hospital in Durham. Graveside services were conducted on Tuesday, Aug. 25, at 1 p.m. at the Greenwood Baptist Church Cemetery in Warrenton. The Rev. Eddie W. Lawrence, pastor, will officiate the service.
Melvin Lloyd will be greatly missed by: daughters, Elisa Wrenn of Savage, Md., Connie Rose of Warrenton, and Jennifer Wrenn of Durham, who was the prominent figure in the many years of his life; one brother, Milton (Margaret) of Louisa, Va.; three sisters, Ella Leach (Earnest) of Silver Spring, Md., Shirley Mountain (William) of Beltsville, Md., and Joan Williams of Owings Mill, Md.; seven sisters-in-law, Mamie Jackson, Edith Hargrove, Peggy Zavala (Mario), Elizabeth Jones-Watson, and Sadie Williams, all of Warrenton, Henrietta Watson of Baltimore, Md., and Delores Alston of North Plainfield, N.J.; one grandson, Dervin Rose, Jr.; six granddaughters, Shamarah Wrenn, Ashley Rose, Yemi Wrenn, Shaneyah Wrenn, Sha-Neese Wrenn, and Ah-Shanae Wrenn-Nunez’; four great-grandchildren, Ashlynn Alston, Xavier Wrenn-Embry, Christian Alston, and Jamiya Perry; a goddaughter, Nicole Haskins of Highland Park, N.J.; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Arrangements were by Boyd & Royster Funeral Services of Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at boydsfuneralserviceinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.