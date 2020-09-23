Emma Brown Jones, 88, died on Sunday, Sept. 13, at Chippenham Hospital in Richmond, Va. Graveside services were conducted at 1 p.m. in the Jerusalem United Church of Christ Cemetery in Palmer Springs,Va., on Saturday, Sept. 26.
Born April 5, 1932, she is the beloved mother of Carolyn, Willie (Cynthia), Annie Rose “Reds” and Estella Brown.
A viewing was held at Scott’s Funeral Home in Richmond, Va., on Friday, Sept. 25. Arrangements were by Greene Funeral Home of Alexandria, Va.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.