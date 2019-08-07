Jershawn “Bam Bam” Richardson, 21, of Hollister, died on Saturday, July 27. Funeral services were held on Saturday, Aug. 3, at 2 p.m. from White Rock Baptist Church in Hollister. Burial followed in the Rudd Family Cemetery.
Mr. Richardson, who was born Nov. 10, 1997, is survived by his parents, Adam and Christy Richardson; one sister, Kryshuna Rudd; and his beloved niece, Skylar Rudd, all of the home; his maternal grandmother, Claytese Rudd of Hollister; paternal grandmother, Brenda Faye Richardson; paternal grandfather, Harvey Ray Richardson (Joyce) and paternal great-grandfather, Forest Richardson, all of Warrenton; special cousins, Destiny Rudd, Jarrett Coley, Demetrius Lynch and Shane Lynch; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Arrangements were by Richardson Funeral Home of Louisburg.
