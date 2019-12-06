John Edwin Ferguson, 76, of Paschall, died on Sunday, Dec. 1, at Maria Parham Health in Henderson. He was a native of Person County born to the late Jesse Edwin and Nell Sharpe Ferguson.
John was a graduate of Appalachian State University and later received his masters degree in Education from UNC-Chapel Hill. He was a longtime educator who had a great impact on many students. He was an avid hunter and horseman, and was a member of Jerusalem United Methodist Church.
Family and friends will gather at Blaylock Funeral Home in Warrenton from 4-6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 9.
Mr. Ferguson is survived by his wife, Emily Rideout Perkinson; his daughter, Cindy Buzak of Knightdale; his stepsons, Matt Perkinson and wife, Teri, of Wake Forest and Mark Perkinson and wife, McKinley, of Paschall; his sister, Judy Newell and husband, Henry, of Roxboro; his grandchildren, Hunter Buzak and Mason Ellis; and his stepgrandchildren, Adam Perkinson, Amanda Perkinson, Cambell Perkinson and Jeb Perkinson.
