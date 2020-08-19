Vanessa “Nessa” Renee Woods, 53, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 1, at her home. Services were conducted on Saturday, Aug. 15, at noon at Oak Level United Church of Christ Cemetery in Manson. The Rev. Herbert L. Bullock, officiated, and the Rev. Alma Pettaway assisted.
Nessa was born Jan. 3, 1967, in Durham to Mary Woods Robinson and the late Willie J. Ingram. She attended school in Brooklyn, N.Y. After relocating to North Carolina, she made her home in Warrenton.
Nessa studied to become a certified nursing assistant and worked with various long-term care facilities and rest homes in the area, including Warren Hills Nursing Center and Brookhaven Nursing Facility. Later, she became a stay-at-home mother.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Charisma P. Robinson; her brother, Walter Donnell Woods; and her uncle, Frank Woods.
Left to cherish precious memories are: her children, Michael Woods and Ariane Woods (C.J.), both of Warrenton; five grandchildren, Janique Harris of Henderson, Jenovia Hargrove, Samaria Perry, Mikenly Woods and Hykeem Wright, all of Warrenton; her mother, Mary Woods Robinson of Brooklyn, N.Y.; one sister, Janiyah Robinson of Brooklyn, N.Y.; two brothers, DeWayne Robinson and Shawn Robinson, both of Brooklyn, N.Y.; her grandmother, Annie Woods of Warrenton; five uncles, Wilbert Woods (Patricia) of Henderson, James Woods (Delois) of Louisburg, Jerry Woods (Tonya), Torrie Woods and Eric Bates (Jackie), all of Henderson; seven aunts, Gladys Green of Oxford, Doris Woods of Brooklyn, N.Y., Ella Burchette and G. Vivian Alston, both of Warrenton, Linda Bates of Oxford, Sheila Woods (Thurland) of Henderson, and Mary Alston Woods of Brooklyn, N.Y.; a great-uncle, the Rev. Herbert Bullock (Essie) of Henderson; a great-aunt, Lucy Meadows of Warrenton; one nephew, Walter Shabazz Woods; two nieces, Nydreama Johnson and Brittany Robinson; a host of cousins, other relatives and friends.
Arrangements were by R.H. Greene Funeral Home of Warrenton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.