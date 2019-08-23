Edna Lorene Arrington Mustian, 82, of Afton, died on Friday, Aug. 23, at Hillside Nursing Home in Wake Forest. The Rev. Seth Miller and the Rev. Allen Mustian will conduct funeral services at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 25, at Sulphur Springs Baptist Church in the Afton-Elberon community with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Mrs. Mustian was born in Vance County to the late Patrick Coleman and Edna Jackson Arrington. She was a longtime member of Sulphur Springs Baptist Church, where she played the organ and piano, and she was a nurse at Warren Hills Nursing Center.
Mrs. Mustian is survived by husband of 64 years, Curtis Eugene Mustian, Jr.; her sons, Eugene Coleman Mustian and wife, Kathleen, and Joseph Allen Mustian and wife, Mary Helen; her sisters, Joyce Dixon (Bill), Ann Kingan (Bob), Jackie Brummitt (Bobby), Jean Reavis (Bev), Joan Mustian (Vernon) and Patsy Mitchell (Bobby); five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends prior to the funeral on Sunday at the church from 2-3 p.m. Arrangements are by Blaylock Funeral Home of Warrenton, and online condolences may be made at blaylockfh.com.
