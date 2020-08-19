Louise Richardson Burnette, 96, died on Monday, Aug. 10, at her home in Warrenton. Services were conducted on Friday, Aug. 14, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of R.H. Greene Funeral Home in Warrenton. Rev. Anthony Q. Alston officiated, and Rev. Hazel Richardson, Rev. Carla Alston and Rev. Cora V. Boyd assisted. Burial followed in Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery in Warrenton.
Mrs. Burnette, daughter of the late Sandy Alexander Richardson and Mamie Satterwhite Richardson, was born on March 10, 1924, in the Vicksboro community of Warren County.
A lifelong member of Jones Chapel Baptist Church, she graduated from John R. Hawkins High School and attended Saint Andrews College.
In 1944, she married Rev. Dr. Robert M. Burnette. For years, they worshipped at Spring Street Missionary Baptist Church in Henderson and Bethlehem Baptist Church in Warrenton.
Mrs. Burnette was the Bookmobile driver for the Warren County Community Center’s library and later served as librarian until the library closed. She worked for many years with Warren County Schools as a substitute teacher and teacher assistant.
In the community, she was active with Queen of Sheba, Prince Hall Eastern Star; the Ministers Wives and Ministerial Alliance, Inc.; the General Baptist State Convention; Project Head Start; and the American Cancer Society. Mrs. Burnette also served as a long-time poll worker and volunteer for Warren County voter registration and during elections.
She is survived by three loving daughters, Annie Burnette Pridgen (Billy) of Strongsville, Ohio, Louise Burnette Evans of Lake Gaston and Barbara Burnette of Rocky Mount; one sister, Irene Richardson of Mt. Vernon, N.Y.; special family friends, Hank Mackowiak, Helen Huff and John Turner; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, church members, relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by four sisters, Beatrice Richardson Jones, Pearl Richardson Jones, Marie Richardson Jones and Mamie Richardson Ramey; and five brothers, Steven Roscoe Richardson, Chester Richardson, Otis Richardson, John Earl Richardson and Theodore Richardson.
