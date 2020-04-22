Ethel Alston Davis, 92, a native of Ridgeway, died Thursday, April 9, at Warren Hills Nursing Center in Warrenton. Arrangements were by Shawn Lea Funeral Home of Littleton.
Most Popular
Articles
- Warrenton Town Board meets tonight
- Surprising financial victim of COVID-19 outbreak: Medical practices
- Local ‘rockers’ work to bring joy to hospital personnel
- Hundley Center continues to stay vigilant
- Hollister-Essex sign honors Brooke Simpson
- Governor clarifies effects of executive orders on protesting
- First hummingbirds of season reported in Warren County
- Governor outlines what it will take to reopen businesses
- Local duo works to protect the community one mask at a time
- Liberty Homecare and Hospice recognizes local volunteers
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Upcoming Events
-
Apr 23
-
Apr 27
-
Apr 29
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.