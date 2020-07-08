Marshall Ray Wilson, 77, of Raleigh, died Friday, June 26. Funeral services were conducted Saturday, July 4, at Richardson Funeral Home Chapel in Louisburg with burial in the Essex Community Church Cemetery in Hollister.
