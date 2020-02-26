A memorial service was held on Feb. 12 for David Reams Weldon, 58, who died unexpectedly on Dec. 6 in Cornwall, England. The service was conducted by the Rev. Katherine Rick-Miller at West Raleigh Presbyterian Church.
A Warren County native, David was the son of the late Elsie Reams Weldon and Claude Thomas Weldon. Survivors include his wife, Sue Weldon of Cornwall, England; his sister, Ruth Weldon Bickett of Raleigh; nephews, Thomas Bickett (Sarah) of Arlington, Va., and Samuel Bickett of Hong Kong; and great-nephew, Cillian Bickett of Arlington, Va.
A commemorative marker will be placed on the Weldon family plot in Fairview Cemetery in Warrenton.
