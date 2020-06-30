Willie Ray Lewis, affectionately called “Toot,” 59, Macon, departed this life on Wednesday, June 24, at his residence. Funeral services will be conducted today (Wednesday) at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Boyd & Royster Funeral Services in Warrenton. The Rev. Edward Harrington will officiate, and burial will follow at Greater Lovely Hill Cemetery in Macon.
Toot leaves to cherish his memory: three children, Eric Copeland (Jacquelyn), Brian Ward, and Shakerra Faulcon; four grandchildren, Jasmine Copeland, Jada Copeland, Ethan Copeland, and Olivia Harris; one sister, Nancy Lewis; two brothers, Joe Lewis (Varanie) and Ora Lewis (Minnie); one sister-in-law, Linda Joyce Lewis; one aunt, Virginia “Dare” Moore; one special cousin, Barbara Jones; five special friends, Charles Alston, Greg Alston, David Troy, and Jerod Person; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Online condolences may be made at boydsfuneralserviceinc.com.
