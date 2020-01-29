Charles Fredrick Lovelace, 77, of the Perrytown community in Warrenton, departed this life on Wednesday, Jan. 15, at Duke Regional Hospital in Durham. Funeral services were conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at New Life Church in Henderson by Bishop Myron Henderson, Sr., pastor. Burial followed in First Baptist Memorial Gardens in Norlina.
Mr. Lovelace, son of the late William James Lovelace and Gladys Catherine Booker Lovelace, was born Nov. 4, 1942 in Philadelphia, Pa.
He attended high school in the Philadelphia public school system. As a young man, he was an active member of Star Hope Baptist Church. He later joined New Life Church in Henderson.
Mr. Lovelace worked for many years in the housekeeping department at Warren Hills Nursing Center in Warrenton. His career also included work as a custodian department supervisor, textile worker and cook.
In 1966, he met Doris Mae Jenkins. They were married on June 16, 1968. The family moved to Norlina in 1981. In 1984, they purchased their home in the Perrytown community.
In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by a daughter, Tracy Lynn Lovelace; brothers, William “Sonny” Lovelace, Robert Bruce Lovelace and Ronald Michael Lovelace. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Doris Jenkins Lovelace of Warrenton; five daughters, Kelly D. Franklin (Samuel) of Deptford, N.J., Rhonda M. Williams (Thomas) of Durham, Doris Regina King (Robert) of Lindenwold, N.J., Gladys Erika Lovelace (fiancé Jack) of Durham and Christina Fort (Antonio) of Raleigh; five adored grandchildren, Jazmine King, Robert King III, Brianna Jade Franklin, Antonio Fort II and Ezekiel Williams; one nephew, David Robinson; four nieces, Gwendolyn Borda, Lidia Jenkins, Monique Jenkins and Jameila Jenkins; four great-nieces; three great-nephews; one great-great-niece; one great-great-nephew; two sisters-in-law, Blanche Jenkins and Ana Jenkins; one brother-in-law, Douglas Jenkins; adopted family members, Cassandra Gray, Mary Overby, Lorraine Jenkins Wilkes, Dwayne Mayfield, and Pat and Tony Cooper; and other relatives.
Arrangements were by Boyd & Royster Funeral Services of Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at boydsfuneralserviceinc.com.
