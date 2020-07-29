Sallye Mae Henderson Allen, 88, ascended to be with the Lord on Friday, July 17, after several years of declining health.
Sallye was born on Sept. 18, 1931, in Warren County, and was the oldest of 10 children. She attended John R. Hawkins High School, and then Bennett College in Greensboro. Sallye received a Bachelor of Science degree in physical education in 1953.
During college, Sallye met Willie Herbert Allen, who attended Agricultural & Technical College of North Carolina (now North Carolina A&T University), whom she married on Dec. 9, 1956. They enjoyed 51 years of marriage until his death in 2008.
Mrs. Allen taught physical education in Washington, D.C. public schools from 1961 to 1995, retiring from Alice Deal Jr. High School. She enjoyed gathering with friends and family, baking, Pinnacle, word puzzles, Scrabble, and was an avid bowler until her health declined further in 2019.
Sallye Allen was preceded in death by her parents, Alexander and Geneva Henderson, and three siblings, Hoistene, John and Randolph Henderson. She leaves to mourn her loss: daughters, Marionette Audifferen and Gayle Allen; son-in-law, Ade Audifferen; grandchildren, Oluwatoyin, Hannah, Zoe and Ayomide Audifferen; siblings, Irene Towns, Evelyn Echols, Benjamin Henderson, Barrington Henderson, William Henderson (Zona Henderson) and Reginia Ryan; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, godchildren, and very dear friends
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.