Mrs. Betty Ann “Bette Ann” Clayton Silvers, 70, departed this life on Sunday, Sept. 20, at her home. Funeral services were conducted at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26, in the chapel of Boyd & Royster Funeral Services in Warrenton by Minister Melissa Fretwel.
Mrs. Silvers, daughter of the late James Willie and Annie Lee Clayton, was born July 2, 1950, in Warren County. At an early age, she gave her life to Christ, joining Weeping Mary Disciples of Christ. She attended Hydo County schools.
On May 20, 1967, she married Jimmie Silvers and was a devoted wife for over 34 years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmie Silvers, Sr.; one son, Jimmie Silvers, Jr.; and one sister, Mary Emily Clayton Harris.
Bette Ann leaves to cherish her memories: her children, Alicia Silvers of the home, Lenora Silvers of Warrenton, Andera Silvers of Durham, Lahoma Fields (Ernest) of Kittrell, Anita Silvers and Shelia Silvers-Brodie of Hampton, Va., Shirley Peace of Henderson and Jammie Silvers (Rachell) of Raleigh; 11 grandchildren, Antione Silvers (Melissa) of Houston, Texas, Vincetonio Silvers of Norfolk, Va., Alajahwan Silvers (Iris) of LaGrange, Marcus Seward of Durham, Lamont Silvers of Hampton, Va., Jasmine Hawkins of Virginia, Tyrone Neal, Jr. (Zhane) of Creedmoor, Deandra Lewis of Durham, Jason Williams, Jr. of Chuckey, Tenn., Jakayla Silvers of Plant City, Fla., and Alyssa Williams of Warrenton; numerous great-grandchildren; four sisters, Melene Harris, Senorita Howard (Leland, Jr.) of Scranton, Minie Pearl Copper of Swan Quarter and Faye Davis of Jamestown; five brothers, Jimmie Clayton (Dora) of Scranton, Donald Kay Clayton of Statesville, Williams Earl Clayton of Windsor, Kenneth Clayton of Durham and James Clayton, Jr. of Washington; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Pallbearers were Tyrone Neal, Jr., Terry Davis, Marcus Seward, Brandon Williams, Jammie Silvers and Lamont Silvers. Floral bearers were granddaughters and nieces.
Online condolences may be made at boydsfuneralserviceinc.com.
