Raymond Carter, Jr., 78, transitioned to his heavenly home on Saturday, July 25, at Duke University Hospital in Durham. Services were conducted on Monday, Aug. 3, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of R.H. Greene Funeral Home in Warrenton by the Rev. Nolan R. Davis. Burial followed in Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery in Macon.
Mr. Carter was born on April 24, 1942, in Warren County to the late Raymond Royal Carter, Sr. and Indie Williams Carter.
At an early age, he accepted Christ as his personal savior and joined Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Macon.
Raymond received his education in the public schools of Warren County.
After high school, Raymond relocated to New York and worked with Leiberman and Hansel Corporation, where he drove trucks for many years.
In 1995, he returned to North Carolina and worked at BarnHill Construction Company until he retired.
In his leisure, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and hanging around family and friends.
In 1962, he was united in marriage to the former Della Williams. This union was blessed with two children.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Royal Milton Carter, Walter Lee Carter, and Wilbert Williams; and a loving mother-in-law, Lizzie Williams.
Raymond is survived by his wife, Della Williams Carter; one daughter, Cynthia Carter Burks (Greg; one son, Randy Carter; five grandchildren, Teashia Carter, Ebony Carter, Gregory Burks, Cierra Burks, and Jessica Carter; three great-grandchildren, Jermya, Makenzie, and Aleia; three sisters, Mary Helen Spruill, Geraldine Kearney (James), and Shirley Carter; two brothers, Theodore Carter and William Carter; five sisters-in-law, Evelyn Williams, Maxine Robinson, Rose Stewart, Pastor Liz Shuler, and Josephine Hyman; three brothers-in-law, Joseph Williams, John Williams (Mae), and Larry Williams (Irma); a special nephew, Rasheed Carter (Keshia), both of whom he loved dearly; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Floral bearers were nieces, and pallbearers were nephews.
