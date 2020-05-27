Dorothy Mae Jones, 87, of Mount Vernon, N.Y., was taken into God’s care on Monday, May 18, at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune, N.J. The daughter of Willie Jones and Mary (Durham) Jones, Dorothy was born on Feb. 28, 1933, in Warrenton. She was the ninth of 10 children.
At an early age, Dorothy joined Jones Chapel Baptist Church, where her family worshiped and served together. Dorothy attended Cool Spring Elementary School and J.R. Hawkins High School, Warrenton, becoming the first in her family to graduate high school.
Dorothy moved to New York state and was a lifelong resident, living in Brooklyn and more than 30 years in Mt. Vernon. Dorothy worked for a couple of textile companies in New York City before becoming a receptionist at the law firm of Levy Ratner, where she retired in 1998 after many years of service.
After retirement, Dorothy volunteered at the Doles Community Center in Mt. Vernon, serving as the assistant to the director. There, she organized trips and helped fellow seniors with their monthly expense management. Dorothy attended Greater Centennial AME Zion Church, Mt. Vernon, for many years and became a member in the early 2000s.
Dorothy was an avid traveler in her younger years. She occasionally vacationed in the Caribbean, enjoying the sun and culture of the islands. Dorothy also loved to make desserts and was known for her homemade banana and coconut ice cream, her rum cakes and her brandy pudding.
Dorothy was predeceased by her parents, Willie and Mary; her brothers and sisters, Fred Douglas, Margie (Jones) Fogg, Earnest, Blake, Lawrence, Mary (Jones) Steverson, Onedia Jones, Willie, Jr. and Raymond.
Left to cherish her memory: Ernestine Steverson-Jeter (Kelvin), Frederick Alexzander, Darren (Roslyn) and Kimberley Steverson, all of Neptune, N.J.; and a host of beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Private family arrangements by Hunts Funeral Home, Asbury Park, N.J. and Boyd & Royster Funeral Services, Warrenton.
