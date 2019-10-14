Emery Lewis “Puddin” Keeter, 73, of Wise, died on Saturday, Oct. 12, at his home. The Rev. John Hiller will conduct funeral services at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 16, at Jerusalem United Methodist Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Mr. Keeter was born in Warren County to the late Charlie Lee and Erma Mae Wall Keeter, and was also preceded in death by a brother, Charlie Lee Keeter, Jr.
Puddin was a well-known and longtime farmer and member of Jerusalem United Methodist Church. He was also an outdoorsman who loved fishing and quail hunting.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda Yount Keeter; his daughter, Cindy Lou Keeter Harris and husband, Paul; his stepdaughter, Frances Rooker Vaughan; his stepson, Edward Eugene “Gene” Rooker; his sister, Sally Keeter Puckett and husband, Barry; his uncle, Lloyd Wall; two grandchildren, six stepgrandchildren and four stepgreat-grandchildren; and his loving and faithful four legged companion, “Bane.”
Pallbearers will be Taylor Harris, Hunter Harris, Dylan Rooker, Adam Rooker, Derek Stegall, Jeremy Stegall, Dennis “Big Boy” Williams and Nick Vaughan. Honorary pallbearers will be Richard Rivers, C.C. “Red” King, Rojo Paynter, Kevin Paynter, David Rodwell and Terry Twitty.
The family asks that any memorials be directed to the Salvation Army or the Disabled American Veterans.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Blaylock Funeral Home in Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at blaylockfh.com.
