Mrs. Hilda Mae Kinniebrew Terry, 83, of Macon, departed this life on Friday, May 15, at her residence. Graveside services will be conducted Friday, May 22, at Sunset Gardens Cemetery in Henderson. The Rev. Carlton Terry, Jr. will officiate.
The body will be on view Thursday, May 21, from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. at Boyd & Royster Funeral Services in Warrenton.
Mrs. Terry leaves to cherish her precious memories: seven children, Carlton Terry, Jr. (Valerie), Joseph Terry (Jeanie), Arlene McCaffity (Thomas), Reginald Terry (Cynthia), Donald Terry (Simone), Avera White (Eddie) and Philip Terry (Keyanna); her sisters, Marietta DeLoache’ and Daisy Bell (Johnny), both of New York; brother, Robert Kinniebrew (Raymona) of New Jersey; brothers-in-law, Theodore James of New York and James Terry (Lottie) of North Carolina; sisters-in-law, Otelia Cain of Michigan, Elaine Terry and Claudia Parham, both of New York; 18 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one special nephew, Keyth Davis (LaJunda) of Alabama; one spiritual sister, Rose Marie Evans of Florida; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was mother, foster parent and mentor to numerous other children.
In lieu of flowers, consider donating to the scholarship fund in Hilda’s honor. Checks may be made payable to Universal Mission Apostolic Church, Inc. and mailed to: 227 Deerfield Farms Rd, Norlina, NC 27563. In the check memo line, put “Hilda Terry Scholarship Fund.” Donations also may be made via Square at https://checkout.square.site/pay/1f6ff0e79d4b47029aeb93cd5ed63d49.
Online condolences may be made at boydsfuneralserviceinc.com.
