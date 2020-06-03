Mrs. Shirley Ball-Brown, 66, of Norlina, died on Thursday, May 28, in Norlina,
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time, but will be announced later by Boyd & Royster Funeral Services of Warrenton.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates.
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen!
Receive our newspaper electronically with the e-Edition email.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.