Christine “Tine” Talley Weston, 72, was called by God to eternal home in the heavens on Sunday, May 17, after fighting a good fight. Services were conducted on Saturday, May 30, at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Macon. The Rev. Charles Faulcon, pastor, officiated.
“Tine,” daughter of the late Willie Boyd and Frances Ann Talley, was born on Jan. 8, 1948, in Warren County.
She was baptized as a child and was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Macon.
“Tine” completed all of her schooling in the Warren County public school system. She graduated from high school in 1965.
At the age of 17, she moved to Philadelphia, Pa., and started a new chapter in her life. This is where she got married at 19 and divorced shortly after. For 33 years, she was married to her daughter’s father, James.
“Tine” was a hard worker. She worked for over 15 years at Devon Apparel clothing company. She worked twice at different times at Abington Memorial Hospital. At the time of her death, she was retired reluctantly from St. Vincent’s Seminary, a home for Catholic priests after they retire.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her older brother, Earnest Falcon.
Those left to miss her and her seat at the table are: her daughter, Crystal Mays, and her husband, Anton Mays, of Philadelphia, Pa.; her other son-in-law, Gregory Mays; three grandchildren, Quran Long, Antae Mays and Semora Mays; her siblings, William Falcon (Shirley) of Henderson, John Falcon (Hazel) of Warrenton, James Talley (Sandra) of Forestville, Md., and Gwendolyn Terry (Gary) of Warrenton; and a sister-in-law, Rose Faulcon.
Arrangements were by R.H. Greene Funeral Home of Warrenton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.