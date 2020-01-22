Bonnie Gail Sims Holstrom, 63, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Jan. 7. Her ashes were sent for committal in Richmond, Va.
Bonnie was recently predeceased by her partner of 20 years, Edward Leon Paynter of Macon. She was also predeceased by her parents, Clyde and Mamie Sims of Richmond, Va.
Bonnie is survived by her brother, Clyde Sims, Jr. (Jeanne) of Sevierville, Tenn.; a sister, Brenda Wright (Bruce) of Richmond, Va.; and two nephews, Jason Sims of Sevierville, Tenn., and James Wright (Rebecca) of Richmond, Va.
Bonnie Born was a gifted pianist and singer, and she was an animal lover extraordinaire.
Memorial gifts may be sent to one’s favorite animal charity.
